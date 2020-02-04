Watch Live
DNC to announce winner of Iowa caucus

Applications now being accepted for a new local Habitat for Humanity home

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for a new, three bedroom home it is building in downtown Springfield.

According to GSHFH administrator Deborah O’Mara, applications for the low interest, no down payment home are being accepted until March 31.

If you have questions, there are two information sessions coming up: Thursday, Feb. 12 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. at the Brightwood Library Community Room, 359 Plainfield St. in Springfield. The next is Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Office, 268 Cold Spring Ave., West Springfield. More information can be found online at HabitatSpringfield.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories