Apps and Sips perfect for your holiday gathering

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some delicious recipes and beverages for your holiday gatherings.

Rich, creamy, and delicious Hood Eggnog is a holiday tradition! It’s only available for a limited time so pick some up today.

Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonnay will bring a little extra joy to all of your holiday entertaining moments – whether you’re planning a small at-home celebration, celebrating the season with all of your friends + family or looking for the perfect host gift.

Santitas has launched its delicious Cilantro Lime flavored tortilla chips, available now at retailers nationwide.

Violife plant-based cheese makes it easy for consumers to create their favorite cheesy, holiday recipes free from dairy – to be enjoyed by everyone at the table, whether they are meat-eaters, plant-based, flexitarians, or plant-curious.

Kinder Bueno Mini and Fannie May have some delicious chocolate treats to enjoy this holiday season.

Sponsored by Limor Media