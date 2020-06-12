Archbishop-elect Mitchell Rozanski to host prayer service for racial healing today

(Mass Appeal) – Archbishop-elect Mitchell Rozanski will soon relocate for his new role in St. Louis. But today, he will hold a prayer service for racial healing here in Springfield. He shares his thoughts on his new appointment and offers advice on healing the racial divide.

You can participate in the Prayer Service for Racial Healing online or in person, Friday June 12th at 5PM. It will be held at St. Michael’s Cathedral at 254 Bridge Street in Springfield. To watch online, visit www.DioSpringfield.org.