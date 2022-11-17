(MASS APPEAL) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday essentials

Lesley Stowe Raincoast crisps are the original artisan crispbreads and are packed with dried fruits, nuts, and seeds that you can visually see throughout each crisp. They’re handmade in small batches with high quality ingredients — plus they have that perfect satisfying crunch. Available in a variety of flavors, and you can find them in the deli section of major retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts and more, next to the specialty meats and cheeses.

La Panzanella is known for their Croccantini flatbread crackers, which is Italian for “crunchy little bite.” Made with only 5 simple ingredients, they’re a perfect base for any charcuterie or snack board. Available in a variety of flavors, making them delicious on their own, or as a pairing with all sorts of cheeses and toppings – sweet or savory. You can find them in the deli section of major retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts and more, next to the specialty meats and cheeses.

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient, sesame seeds. It’s a highly nutritive and extremely delicious dressing, drizzle, or dip that’s ready to set the food world on fire. With high protein, zero added sugar, low carbs, and good fats, it’s the ideal addition to any salad, sandwich or veggie dip. It makes food Mighty, and it’s good on everything! One key ingredient, endless possibilities. They are available at select major retailers nationwide and on Fresh Direct.

Sponsored by: Limor Media