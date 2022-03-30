(Mass Appeal) – Most of us are doing one or two things a week that can drain the life out of our phones, tablets, and other devices. Tech expert Deb D’Amico joins us today with the top five tech mistakes and how to fix them!
Tech Mistakes and how to address them
- Not securing your device with a password lock. If you think losing your wallet was a hassle welcome to the digital age where almost all the sensitive data in our lives resides on our devices. PWs to everything from banks to school accounts, ages and dates of birth for the whole family, precious photos, and even your daily schedule that tells criminals where you’ll be and for how long. PW locks are so easy to set and even fingerprint and Face ID logins are now widely available. Using these PWs might seem inconvenient but it’s nothing compared to where you’ll be having to assess what’s been compromised.
- Not managing your battery life. Today’s devices use batteries that will lose their charging ability over time. You can keep your battery healthy by observing simple rules.
-don’t let your battery go from 100% to dead, over and over. Look to charge up when you are at or below 20%.
-don’t keep plugging in for a charge when it isn’t necessary. The ping pong effect will greatly reduce your battery health quickly
- Allowing all your apps to be open and running in the background using auto-refresh. If you have auto-refresh ON for all your apps you will drain your battery much faster than if you turn it on only for the essential apps. For me that is messages. I leave it turned off for mail and things like prime video and eBay etc. When Autorefresh is on it will be always checking for updates which can suck battery charge like crazy. I get my mail when I need to, not every time an email comes in. My charge lasts all day now.
- Keeping your device ALWAYS ON. If you’ve ever experienced your device just suddenly freezing up or going black it may be because you don’t turn it off, ever. Shutting down your device completely (aka all the way to shut off, not just sleep) has benefits. All devices have a limited amount of memory space in which to operate your apps. Once that’s filled up you may experience some crazy behavior. Shutting down allows your device to reset some key parameters, clear up the storage and be ready to run again. It doesn’t take but a few seconds to power down and power back up you’ll appreciate how well your device will perform.
- Cell phones and tablets are driven by some pretty high-tech, microtechnologies. This makes them sensitive to operating in extreme temperatures. Some devices may warn you while others simply won’t function once the temperature is too high. It won’t power back up until the temp comes down. Protect your devices for long stays in hot cars, direct sun at the beach, etc. this will greatly extend your device life.