Art inspired by autumn with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – The colors of fall in New England have inspired many an artist, and Maggie North, curator of art for the Springfield Museums, joined us to talk about two different works that celebrate fall.

The first piece was a bucolic scene featuring vibrant foliage and a white farmhouse by artist William Leroy Metcalf. The second was a close study of oak leaves by artist William Trost Richards.

North also showed us how to preserve fall leaves for use in later art projects. Collect leaves and then press them in heavy books for about a week in between wax paper.