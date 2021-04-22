Artichokes with lemon vinaigrette dipping sauce

(Mass Appeal) – We are smack dab in the middle of artichoke season and if you are at a loss on how to prepare – and eat – this spikey vegetable, do not despair! The lovely Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, shows us how to make artichokes with a lemon vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Cooking artichokes, no matter the size, is simple. You need a sharp knife to trim off the tops and the stems, and a pair of scissors to remove the pointed tips from the leaves. Then you cook them in a large pot of simmering water for 30 to 45 minutes depending on their size until tender. Artichokes are typically served with a dipping sauce, either a vinaigrette or melted butter with a hint of lemon. For extra flavor, you can add chopped mint or chives to the lemon butter.

Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

4 tsp fresh lemon juice, plus more if needed

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots

2 medium to large artichokes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions: