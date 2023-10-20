(Mass Appeal) – Drawn from the collections of three partner museums—the Springfield Museums; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, NY—and organized by an all-women curatorial team, ‘As They Saw It’ celebrates the vision and creativity of American women artists working across three centuries. To talk more about it are Maggie North, art historian and one of the exhibition’s co-curators, along with Sophie Combs, Curatorial Assistant at the Springfield Museums and also one of the exhibition’s co-curators.