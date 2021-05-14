Asian-inspired noodle salad in a jar

(Mass Appeal) – Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie has the perfect picnic dish, that is light and fresh!

Ingredients:

12 oz. Soba Noodles, cooked to package instructions

¾ cup cucumber seedless, sliced

½ cup carrots, sliced

½ cup spinach leaves

¾ cup broccoli slaw or shredded cabbage

2 tbs. scallions, chopped

2 tbs. fresh mint, chopped

¼ cup toasted tahini

2tbs. tamari

2 tbs. apple cider vinegar or lime juice

1/8 to ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Optional: Sliced jalapenos, Toasted Sesame Seeds or sliced Red peppers

Directions:

Cook the soba noodles according to package directions and set aside. In a small bowl add the ¼ cup toasted tahini, 2 tbs. tamari, 2 tbs. apple cider vinegar and crushed red pepper. Mix everything together until well combined add a splash of water if it is too thick. It is important about how you layer the salad in the jar. In a 12 oz. jar add some dressing to the bottom of the jar, 3 to 4 oz. cooked soba noodles, slaw or cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, spinach, mint and scallions.

