Asian-inspired noodle salad in a jar

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) - Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects allegedly involved with a raid at Wilbraham home where officers seized hundreds of marijuana plants, along with other drugs and cash on Wednesday.

According to Wilbraham Police Sgt. Jeff Rudinski, arrest warrants have been issued for 37-year-old Daniel Duncan and 30-year-old Kayla Koc for the following charges: