Ask the Expert: How behavioral health plays a role in weight management

(Mass Appeal) – Losing weight can be difficult! A big component in long-term success is understanding your emotional relationship with food. Dr. Elaine Campbell, Psy.D shares her advice.

The Weight Management Program at Holyoke Medical Center utilizes a multi-faceted approach to weight loss to help give their patients the tools and support needed. The behavioral health team helps patients re-shape their behaviors and understand the change needed to ensure success in their weight loss journey.

If you’d like to learn more about medical or surgical weight loss, you can contact Holyoke Medical Center’s Weight Loss Program. Their number is (413) 535-4757. You can also visit their website at www.HolyokeHealth.com/WMP.

Segment sponsored by Holyoke Medical Center.