Ask the Expert: How Holyoke Medical Center helps patients lose weight

(Mass Appeal) – The Weight Management Program at Holyoke Medical Center gives their patients the tools and support needed to help in their weight loss journey. Today we meet Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Ursula McMillian and her patient Jennifer Franz. Jennifer has lost over 100 pounds on the program. 

If you’d like to learn more about medical or surgical weight loss, you can contact Holyoke Medical Center’s Weight Loss Program. Their number is (413) 535-4757. You can also visit their website at www.HolyokeHealth.com/WMP.

Sponsored by Holyoke Medical Center

