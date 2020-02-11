Watch Live
Ask the Expert: Weight loss success story from Holyoke Medical Center

(Mass Appeal) – As our series on medical weight loss continues, we meet a patient with a life-changing success story. Elizabeth St. John lost more than 140 pounds in about 18 months after weight loss surgery at Holyoke Medical Center. She joins bariatric surgeon Dr. Yannis Raftopoulos to discuss her journey.

If you’d like to learn more about medical or surgical weight loss, you can contact Holyoke Medical Center’s Weight Loss Program. Their number is (413) 535-4757. You can also visit their website at www.HolyokeHealth.com/WMP.

