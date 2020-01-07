Ask the Expert: Weight Management with Holyoke Medical Center

(Mass Appeal) – Weight loss is often a common New Year’s resolution goal. Today, we start a recurring series exploring the medical options available for those struggling with their weight.

Dr. Yannis Raftopoulos, Medical Director of the Holyoke Medical Center’s Weight Management Program introduces us to some of the options patients can explore. The goal of their program is to educate patients to change their lifestyle by developing a new, healthy relationship with food, establish good sleeping habits, and get more physically active. He also shares some inspiring before and after images of patients.

The first step in determining what process is right for you is to set up an appointment with Holyoke Medical Center’s Weight Loss Program. Their number is (413) 535-4757. You can also visit their website at www.HolyokeHealth.com/WMP.

