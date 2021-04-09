Asparagus, pea, and arugula salad

(Mass Appeal) – There’s nothing like the taste of fresh, local spring vegetables. And here in our area, everything is coming up asparagus!

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie is here to show us how to make a fresh spring salad featuring asparagus, peas, and arugula!

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus

½ cup snap peas, trimmed and halved

4 oz. arugula

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil plus 1 tbs.

2 to 3 tbs. white balsamic vinegar

Maple syrup to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled

Optional: Add your favorite nut or seeds such as almonds or pumpkin seeds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet toss asparagus and trimmed snap peas with 1 tbs. olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake about 15-18 minutes. In a small bowl whisk together the ¼ cup of olive oil, white balsamic, Dijon mustard, a touch of maple syrup and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk it until it emulsified or well combined. In a large bowl add the arugula and dress around the outside of the bowl then toss the salad until lightly coated. Place on a platter and add the roasted veggies on top and drizzle with the some of the dressing and enjoy.