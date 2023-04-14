(Mass Appeal) – Soon the spring vegetables will be hitting your local farm stands and when that happens you’ll need recipes. Here to show us how to make an Asparagus Snap pea salad with white balsamic vinaigrette and feta cheese is Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie.

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus

½ cup snap peas, trimmed and halved

4 oz. tender greens

2 tbs. fresh mint or basil, chopped

2 tbs. scallions, chopped

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil plus 1 tbs.

2 to 3 tbs. white balsamic vinegar

Honey to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup feta, crumbled

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Optional: Add your favorite nut or seeds such as almonds or pumpkin seeds

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet toss asparagus and trimmed snap peas with 1 tbs. olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake about 15-18 minutes. In a small bowl whisk together the ¼ cup of olive oil, white balsamic, Dijon mustard, a touch of honey, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk it until it emulsified or well combined. Stir in half the herbs into the dressing and save the rest for garnish. In a large bowl add the tender greens and dress around the outside of the bowl then toss the salad until lightly coated. Place on a platter and add the roasted veggies and feta on top and drizzle with the some of the dressing and enjoy. Finish with the rest of the fresh herbs and chopped nuts if using.