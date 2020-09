(Mass Appeal) – Did you know that about 40% of people over the age of 65 have memory impairment associated with getting older? This Sunday, September 13th is Grandparents Day and next week is National Assisted Living Week, so today is a good day to think about our older loved ones and the care they may need as they age.

Beth Cardillo, Executive Director of Armbrook Village in Westfield and also a Certified Dementia Practitioner, is with us to discuss memory and assisted living care.