(Mass Appeal) – Do you love cars? Make a drive over to the 2nd Annual Meadows Car Show to help raise funds for Children’s Dyslexia Centers. AJ Roffe from The Meadows Lodge shares more about the show.

The 2nd Annual The Meadows Car Show to benefit Children’s Dyslexia Centers

Sunday, August 2nd from 11 AM – 2 PM

Early bird arrivals from 9 AM – 11:30 AM

The Meadows Lodge, 43 Chestnut Street, East Longmeadow

For more information: (413) 427-2998 or email TheMeadowsCarShow@gmail.com