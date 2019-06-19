Attention adults: Consider these Moscow mule cupcakes

Jennifer Remillard, owner of Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes, taught us how to make a batch of Moscow mule cupcakes.
Cupcakes:
- 2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour
- 2 TSP baking powder
- ¼ TSP salt
- 12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted
- 2 large brown eggs
- 2 TSP vanilla extract
- ½ C ginger beer
- ½ C vodka
- 1/8 C lime juice
- 1/8 C milk
Frosting:
- 2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter
- 7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- ¼ C vodka
- ¼ C lime juice
- 1/8 C of ginger beer
- Milk as needed
Directions:
- Creating the Cupcakes:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.
- Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
- In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, and sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.
- Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the wet ingredients. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix.
- Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.
- Creating the Frosting:
- In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add milk if it’s too dry.
- Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. Serve on a platter and top with lime wedges.