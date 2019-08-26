Authentic “Nazook” pastries from St. Mark Church’s Armenian Festival

Ani Jermakian and Diana Loyuk, from St. Mark Armenian Church, previewed their annual Armenian Festival by teaching us how to make an authentic pastry, nazook.

“St. Mark Armenian Festival

DATES & TIMES:
Sunday, September 1
12-6 pm

ADDRESS:
2427 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129

ABOUT THE EVENT:
St. Mark Armenian Church will hold its annual Armenian Fest featuring delicious Armenian food fresh off the grill, baked goods to buy and take home, live Armenian music, a cultural booth and more! A celebration of Armenian culture! Raffle, free admission and free parking. Rain or shine (plenty of seating under the tent!)

Sponsorships welcome!
Visit stmarkarmenianchurch.org for sponsorship opportunities.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE:
stmarkarmenianchurch.org
For more information, call (413) 783-5793.”

