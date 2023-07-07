(Mass Appeal) – From his humble beginnings in Scranton, PA learning guitar at age 4, to being the lead guitarist for Hall and Oats, the musical leader for the famed NBC show Saturday Night Live, and touring with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters on ‘The Wall Live’ tour, G.E. Smith is a world renowned Emmy winning American guitarist who will be performing and giving a Masterclass in support of promoting the Belchertown Districts music program. G.E joins us now along with Sarah Hartmann, President of the Belchertown Music Boosters to talk about his involvement with the Belchertown Music Boosters.