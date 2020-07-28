Back to School: Advice for those considering a change to homeschooling

(Mass Appeal) – Parents have to make a difficult decision on what to do when schools reopen in the fall. concerns over Covid-19 exposure has some parents exploring a homeschool option. But, that can be quite different from the remote learning that happened a few months ago. Instead of only online coursework, homeschooling can be tailored to fit your child’s interests and can open up a world of experiences. Janet McKenna Lowry from Working9toThrive.com is a work/life balance coach. She also homeschooled her children and she offers her advice.