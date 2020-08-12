Back to School Connection: West Springfield to start school year online

(Mass Appeal) – Local communities are cementing their plans for the return to school. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt shares his city’s plans to start the year online.

West Springfield will adopt a phased approach with scheduled time for reevaluation. Students will begin the year remote learning through November 2nd. That plan will be reassessed on October 26th. Hybrid learning or remote learning will be decided depending on the virus impact in our area. A 2nd evaluation is scheduled for December 28th.

For the latest information on West Springfield’s school plan, visit their website at www.wsps.org.