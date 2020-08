(Mass Appeal) – The city of Westfield has announced it’s plans for the upcoming school year and Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski joined us with details.

Westfield is embracing a hybrid model with students coming in two weeks per month, with the number of students coming in slowly increasing and hopefully, back to “normal” capacity by possibly November.

Czaporowski added that the School Department is working closely with the Health Department on reopening for the upcoming academic year.