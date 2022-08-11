(Mass Appeal) – It’s Back to school season, and back with more great essentials is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss in a segment sponsored by Limor Media.

To help you save on your back-to-school essentials, RetailMeNot is hosting exclusive back to school deals this month – featuring up to 15% cash back from top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and more. Visit RetailMeNot.com to shop and save big on all your back to school needs from tech, apparel, dorm essentials and more!

Baked by Melissa’s Back To School cupcakes are nut-free and full of everyone’s favorite flavors like S’mores, Vanilla & Sprinkles, nut-free Blondie, & Salted Caramel Brownie – Perfect (and safe) for the classroom, birthday parties, teacher gifts, visit bakedbymelissa.com to order.

Sponsored by Limor Media