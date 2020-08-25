Back to School Week: Advice for those considering a switch to home schooling

(Mass Appeal) – With so many students returning to remote learning in the fall, some parents are looking into making the switch to homeschooling. Janet McKenna Lowry is a work/life balance coach from Working9toThrive.com. In addition to her career experience, she also homeschooled her children and offers her advice.

Homeschool is quite different from remote learning. The curriculum can be customized to meet an individual student’s need. Students who are homeschooling do not need to take standardized tests, and they can graduate without taking the GED. An education plan is filed with the school superintendent and a portfolio of work is presented for review at the end of the year.

Janet McKenna Lowry recommends the Massachusetts Home Learning Association as a source for more information. Their website is www.mhla.org.