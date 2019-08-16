Back to School Week: Chicken lettuce wraps for a quick and healthy family meal

These easy chicken lettuce wraps come together quickly for a tasty weekday meal. Jessie-Sierra Ross of Straight to the Hips, Baby, a culinary blog, joined us in the studio kitchen to show us how it’s done.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

1 pound ground chicken

2 cups jicama, peeled & diced

1/2 cup scallion, chopped

6-8 ounces mushrooms, roughly chopped

1-2 large jalapeño peppers, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1 head Bibb lettuce

Salt and pepper to taste

Begin by prepping all of your vegetables and measuring out your liquids. You are going to be cooking at high temperatures and working very quickly, so it’s best to have everything ready at hand!

Place a large skillet over high heat and add the 1 tablespoon of sesame oil and 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the pan. Heat until pan is sizzling hot.

Once at temperature, add the mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until slightly shrunken and browned, stirring occasionally.

Next, add the ground chicken and using a spatula, break the meat apart. Add a pinch of salt to start seasoning the meat. Cook 1 min, then add the soy sauce and a couple of grinds of fresh black pepper. Continue to mix every so often, to avoid burning. Cook thoroughly – The chicken will turn from pink to white, when cooked.

Add the rice wine vinegar, jalapeño peppers (1 pepper for mild, 2 peppers for spicy), scallions, garlic and sugar to the chicken. Stir gently. Allow the liquid to cook and reduce by half. Once reduced, add the diced jicama and cook until slightly softened.



While the jicama cooks, quickly rinse and dry your Bibb lettuce leaves. Arrange on a platter.

Once the chicken mixture is finished, adjust the salt & pepper to taste. Serve alongside the lettuce leaves and garnish with scallions and jalapeño slices.