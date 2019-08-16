Back to School Week: Co-parenting plans for back to school

Back to school can be a difficult time for divorced parents. With lots of responsibilities – some of them shared – it takes work to make sure things run smoothly. We invited attorney and author Gabrielle Hartley here to talk about co-parenting strategies for the divorced couple.

Hartley emphasized communication is key and scheduling apps can often help parents keep track of calendar items and due dates without having to engage over the phone.

She also mentioned it’s often outlined in a divorce agreement who gets the children and when, so that can often set the ground work for who gets to bring the child to the first day of school. She added it’s all about communication – even when it comes to school supplies. Parents should not get bent out of shape if they make double purchases, they can save them for the following year or for a mid-term refresh.