Back to School Week: Crafts for Camp Bonnie Brae’s 100th birthday

Jenn Cherry and Brienne Senez, with the Girl Scouts of Western Mass, taught us two crafts you can make for the last weeks of summer – or as gifts for classmates when it ends.

NAME OF EVENT: Camp Bonnie Brae 100th Anniversary Celebration

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, August 17, 10am to 9pm

ADDRESS: East Otis, MA

ABOUT THE EVENT: “Camp Bonnie Brae, the longest continually running Girl Scout camp in the country, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a lakeside party on August 17 with over 300 guests joining from around the globe. Past and current campers, past and current councilors, young and old, who know that camping has been a cornerstone of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for more than a century offering girls a great way to explore leadership, build skills, and develop appreciation for nature. The celebration will be packed full of Girl Scout tradition and exciting activities from art and music to high adventure and STEM.

We’ll share and demonstrate two long-standing craft traditions:

Mystic Eye: A Girl Scout craft tradition, we’ll show your viewers how to make this simple but beautiful item out of yarn and sticks.

Wish Boat building: On Thursday night, the night before camp ends, Girl Scouts hold a wish boat ceremony. Earlier in the week each camper crafts her own wish “boat” using materials entirely found in nature. Their boats are launched into the lake with a wish. “

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: www.gscwm.org