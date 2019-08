School photos are a tradition! Display your child’s school photos with these crafts from Katie Ross, volunteer at the Hospice Shop in Northampton.

You can re-purpose an old picture frame by gluing wooden rulers onto it. Staining the rulers first gives an antique look.

You can also use old frames to create a display board that can convert into a chalkboard sign.

A wooden board with clothes pins can be a cute way to display photos from your child’s whole time at school.