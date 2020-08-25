Back to School Week: Double Dark Chocolate Cookies

(Mass Appeal) – Cookies and milk are the classic back to school treat and Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the cooking and recipe blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, joins us with her recipe for double dark chocolate cookies.

Double Dark Chocolate Cookies

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup premium baking cocoa (I used Ghirardelli)

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks unsalted butter softened, but still cool to the touch

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl and reserve.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the softened butter, light brown sugar, and regular sugar on medium-high speed (using the paddle attachment), for about 3-5 minutes.

Lower the speed to medium-low, and add each egg one at a time, mixing thoroughly before the next.

Add the vanilla extract and mix well.

Slowly add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients in several increments, until the dough comes together. Scrape the bowl down with a rubber spatula halfway through.

Clean the dough from the attachment and fold in the dark chocolate chips by hand, until well blended.

Cover the bowl with a layer of plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes. This is a very important step in maintaining the chewiness of the cookie and to prevent too much spreading while baking.

While the dough is chilling, preheat your oven to 350F.

Reserve 2 non-stick cookie sheets or parchment lined sheets for baking.

After refrigeration, use a large soup spoon (or cookie scoop) and scoop out a generous 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie. Next, gently form into a crude ball. If you want a slightly flatter cookie, press down slightly on the dough once on the cookie sheet.

Space the cookies about two inches apart on each sheet (I ended up with 6 cookies per pan).

Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until the edges are crisp and the tops are set. Allow to cool on the pan for 2 minutes, and then transfer to a cooling rack.

Refrigerate the remaining cookie dough between baking batches.