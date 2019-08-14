Back to School Week: Easy dessert with s’mores bars

Dr. Stanley Glazer of the New England Dermatology and Laser Center joined us today to discuss summer skin and bug bites - specifically ticks and mosquitoes - insects the news has been buzzing about lately.

The first topic we tackled was tick bites. Dr. Glazer cautioned that the rash can appear days after the bite. It can also form if the tick becomes dislodged, so even if you don't see a bug and you get that telltale bullseye rash, seek medical help.