Back to School Week: Easy dessert with s’mores bars

Tinky Weisblat, from TinkyCooks.com, taught us how to make a quick and easy dessert to fit in the lunchbox, with these s’mores bars.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter at room temperature
3/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup flour
1 cup Graham-cracker crumbs
1 cup marshmallow creme (generous)
1 cup milk-chocolate chips (or chunks)
Cooking Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch pan with foil, leaving flaps for removing the bars later.
- Cream together the butter and the brown sugar. Beat in the egg, followed by the vanilla, the baking powder, and the salt.
- On low speed add the flour and the cracker crumbs.
- Press two thirds of this mixture into the prepared pan. Spread the marshmallow creme on top. (This is a little tricky because it sticks, but do your best.) Top with chocolate chips and then the remaining dough. (Flatten bits of dough with your hand and spread them around as well as you can.)
- Bake the bars until they are golden brown, about 25 minutes. Cool them in the pan before removing and cutting.