Firefighter Paul Greco is the father of Thunderbird All-Star Anthony Greco. He's also a New York Fire Department hero of 9/11. A fundraiser for the FDNY firefighter fund is being held this weekend. Dan Genie & Jim Snyder tell us more.

The benefit will be held on August 18th from 1 PM - 6 PM at the Chicopee Falls Moose Family Center, 244 Fuller Road in Chicopee. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/moose-family-center/fire-fighter-paul-greco-family-benefit/1325362507639707/