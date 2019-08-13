Back to School Week: Experiments in color with the Springfield Museums

Jenny Powers of the Springfield Museums joined us today to show us an experiment that is so cool science will definitely be your kids’ favorite subject when the school year starts.

Powers brought crushed dead beetles – yes that’s right, crushed dead beetles – a source of color for a lot of cosmetics and fabrics, and we saw how it reacted when introduced to different liquids.

The color was completely different with each of the liquids – purples, reds and even a burnt orange. Powers noted that the dead beetles can be purchased in a craft store.