Back to School Week: Fall fashion trends are all about comfort this year

(Mass Appeal) – Fall weather is coming, so it’s a good time to start shopping for school clothes. Jaimie Tucker from JaimieTucker.com shares her insight into what’s trending for children this season.

While many school districts are not doing a full return to in-person classes, it’s still a good time to stock up on fall clothes. Comfort is trending so think about soft fabrics, socks and shoes that fit, and stretchy leggings. Cold weather is coming so start looking at layering pieces, winter coats and gloves.