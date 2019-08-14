Back to School Week: Fashion advice on a budget

Fashion expert Malena Chipps from Fancy That Antiques joins us with some clothing advice for back to school shopping.
Malena recommends buying a few key wardrobe pieces and then changing up your look with accessories and vintage touches.
