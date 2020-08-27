Back to School Week: Getting tested for COVID-19

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you are heading back to school or campus, a COVID-19 test may be required. Louise Cardellina, physician’s assistant with American Family Care, detailed the specifics of testing.

Cardellina stated that are two kinds of tests available for COVID-19: viral diagnostic and an antibody test that might tell you if you have had a past infection.

If conducted properly, the results of the nasal swab should be accurate. Symptoms of COVID-19 typically appear 2-4 days – sometimes up to a week – after exposure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Alert

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today