Back to School Week: Getting tested for COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you are heading back to school or campus, a COVID-19 test may be required. Louise Cardellina, physician’s assistant with American Family Care, detailed the specifics of testing.

Cardellina stated that are two kinds of tests available for COVID-19: viral diagnostic and an antibody test that might tell you if you have had a past infection.

If conducted properly, the results of the nasal swab should be accurate. Symptoms of COVID-19 typically appear 2-4 days – sometimes up to a week – after exposure.