Michaela Murray owner of Wicked Salon brought three adorable models to show different and fun back to school hairstyles.

The first look was a lightly dyed to achieve a warmer, darker color and loose waves were added for texture. The next look was a mohawk, dyed blue to look like a wave.

The last look was a sun-kissed bayalage treatment. Michaela hand painted the tresses for a light, golden look. She also recommended a detangling spray and brush to keep hair smooth and tangle-free.