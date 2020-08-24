Back to School Week: How to negotiate more flexibility with your company

(Mass Appeal) – With the school year uncertain, many parents are wondering who is going to watch their children if online learning resumes. Career Coach Jess Dods, from JessDodsCoaching.com joined us with tips on how to negotiate more work from home time.

According to Dods, numbers will help – find with others in your office who find themselves in a similar situation. Next, make a case for yourself: explain why it can be beneficial for not only you, but your company.

Finally, it’s in the company’s benefit to be open: they can save on rent and it doesn’t behoove them to be inflexible and as a result, loose top talent.