Back to School Week: Maple oatmeal bread for lunchbox sandwiches

Tinky Weisblat, at TinkyCooks.com, taught us how to make a fresh loaf of maple oatmeal bread for school lunches.

Ingredients:

1 cup oats (NOT quick cooking)
1 tablespoon butter
1 package dry yeast
1/2 cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons salt
approximately 5-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Cooking Directions:

  • Place the oatmeal and butter in a large bowl. Bring 2 cups of water to a boil, and pour over the oatmeal mixture. Leave to cool for at least 15 minutes, until lukewarm.
  • Place the yeast in a small bowl with 1/4 cup of lukewarm water. Let stand for at least 5 minutes. Add the maple syrup, salt, and yeast to the oatmeal, and stir. Stir in enough flour to make the mixture begin to stick together.
  • Turn the dough onto a floured board, and knead for a minute or 2. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes, then continue kneading until it is smooth and elastic, adding flour as needed. Place in a greased bowl, cover with a damp towel, and let rise until double in bulk (around 1-1/2 hours).
  • When the dough has doubled, divide it in 2, and place the 2 pieces in greased loaf pans. Let rise, again covered with a damp towel, until doubled again, about 1 hour. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes, until the bread is golden brown. Remove from pans immediately onto a cooling rack. Makes 2 loaves.

