Back to School Week: MIAA guidelines for school sports

(Mass Appeal) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association recently released its recommendations regarding school athletic’s for the academic year. Jared Shannon, MIAA COVID-19 Task Force Member and Athletic Director at Wahconah Regional High School joined us with details.

According to Shannon, school sports are moving forward this year with a few sports, considered at risk, moving their schedule.

Football and basketball will be in what’s called a “floating season” that runs between winter and the spring sports. Shannon noted that these decisions are subject to change at any time.

