Back to School Week: Put an eye exam on your back to school checklist

Poor eyesight can influence scholastic performance, which is why we invited optometrist Dr. Tommasina Sideris to talk about the importance of a back-to-school eye exams and child-friendly specs.

Dr. Sideris mentioned it is sometimes hard to spot vision problems in children, which is why an eye exam is important. Squinting and rubbing eyes are just some of the symptoms that vision may require extra help.

Dr. Sideris brought some kid-friendly styles that are colorful and extra durable. She cautioned against sizing up, as children may not want to wear larger frames or find them comfortable.