Back to School Week: Setting up an organized workspace for remote learning

(Mass Appeal) – With so many local districts using remote or hybrid models for the start of the school year, setting up a dedicated workspace for your student is important. Organizational expert Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman, Owner of the Clutter Doctor, Inc. joins us with some advice.

Be sure to select a quiet area, ideally with a desk for remote learning. Utilize a folding table for more space for projects. Check the WiFi connection before school starts to make sure it has a good signal. Have an appropriate, supportive chair.

Maintaining a regular schedule can help keep your child on track. A large poster board or desk planner can be used to block off time for classes and also break times.