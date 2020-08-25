Back to School Week: Setting up an organized workspace for remote learning

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – With so many local districts using remote or hybrid models for the start of the school year, setting up a dedicated workspace for your student is important. Organizational expert Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman, Owner of the Clutter Doctor, Inc. joins us with some advice.

Be sure to select a quiet area, ideally with a desk for remote learning. Utilize a folding table for more space for projects. Check the WiFi connection before school starts to make sure it has a good signal. Have an appropriate, supportive chair.

Maintaining a regular schedule can help keep your child on track. A large poster board or desk planner can be used to block off time for classes and also break times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today