Back to School Week: Stay current with your child’s vaccinations for better health

Dr. J. Michael Klatte of Baystate Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Division joined us in Studio 1A to talk about vaccinations and how important it is to keep your child current with vaccinations for better health.

Some vaccinations are required by the state of Massachusetts and Dr. Klatte noted that there is no link between vaccinations and autism. In most cases, there is a just a slight site reaction and maybe a fever when a child gets vaccinated. Dr. Klatte also stated that there’s a vaccination for high school or college age children that prevents a form of meningitis. It’s not required by the state, so you should ask you pediatrician if you are interested.