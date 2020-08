(Mass Appeal) – Buying the proper shoes for your kids can be tricky, so we asked podiatric physician Dr. Louis DeCaro to join us and share some insight.

According to Dr. DeCaro, sizing is important and kids feet swell, so it’s important to try on shoes at the end of the day. Also shoe sizes can vary widely – not only by brand but the country the shoe is made in as well.

Look for a firm heel counter, make sure the shoe flexes in the toe box and look for flexibility in the center.