Back to School Week: Toast the school year with light and citrusy lemon gin flora

(Mass Appeal) – Toast to the start of the school year with a delicious version of the gin sour called a Lemon Gin Flora! Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the recipe and cooking blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, joined us with her recipe – one of the most popular on her blog!

Lemon Gin Flora

2 ounces of Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin or a gin with floral notes

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounce fresh orange juice I used Cara Cara Oranges

3/4 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower Liquor

1 egg white

pinch of salt

ice

edible flowers for garnish

Directions

Pour the gin, lemon juice, orange juice, simple syrup, and elderflower liquor into one half of a shaker.

Crack a fresh egg and separate the white from the yolk. Add the egg white to the shaker.

Next, add a sprinkle of kosher salt to the cup (this heightens the citrus flavors!)

Add a generous handful of ice and close the top of the shaker.

Shake vigorously for 45 seconds, or until frothy.

Using a coupe with a small strainer set on top, strain your drink into the glass.

Garnish with edible flowers & enjoy!