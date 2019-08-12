Back to School Week: Why kids should try theater, with Berkshire Theatre Group

Travis Daly and Lillian Colvin, from Berkshire Theatre Group, previewed their upcoming production of “Shrek the Musical” and discussed why children should try theater.

NAME OF EVENT: Shrek The Musical

DATES & TIMES: August 1-17

ADDRESS: The Colonial Theatre (111 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201)

ABOUT THE EVENT: “Based on the Oscar-Winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-Winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And so begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand, and his name is Shrek.

Directed by Travis Daly (Tarzan, The Music Man, Beauty and the Beast), with music direction by Mark Gionfriddo and choreography by Avital Asuleen, this charming musical features over 100 talented Berkshire youth. Irreverently fun for the whole family.”