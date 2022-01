MILFORD, Mass. (WWLP) - Milford and State Police were able to peacefully resolve an incident with a Southbridge man after barricading himself in his car threatening to injure himself.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Milford officers tried to stop an SUV on January 6 for a traffic violation. The person led officers in a car chase through Route 109 and Route 495 South. The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woods on the side of the road. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Southbridge, threatened to injure himself with a knife if officers tried to arrest him.