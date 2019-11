(Mass Appeal) – Sticking to a workout routine can be tough – but not if it’s fun! Fitness instructor Elizabeth Lenart joined us to show us a great new workout technique called Balletone.

According to Lenart, Balletone is a non-stop flowing cardio workout that can be done by dancers and non-dancers alike! Movement is done in multiple planes, yet it is smooth and low impact.

Don’t let the low impact fool you, Balletone works to tone muscles and strengthen your core.