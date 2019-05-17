Ballroom and Latin Dance Showcase for Harmony House

Things got a little jazzy in the studio today in preparation for a May 25 fundraising event for Harmony House, a home in Chicopee that provides care for terminally ill people.

Dancing a la Carte’s David Rosinski, who is organizing the fundraising event, gave us a tutorial on some basic dance moves. We did OK, but if you want to see it done professionally, you’ll want to attend Dancing a la Carte’s Ballroom and Latin Dancing Showcase on Saturday, May 25th at the Sheraton Hotel on Monarch Place in Springfield. With more than 30 professional dancers performing for Harmony House, it looks like an exciting event for a great cause. Call 413-519-2435 for tickets and information. For more information on Harmony House, visit harmonyhousewma.org .