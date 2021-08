SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A 17-year-old juvenile and a Springfield man were arrested after an officer spotted them in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a detective from the department's auto theft unit was driving in an unmarked cruiser on Tapley Street around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon when they saw a known stolen vehicle drive by. Assisting officers arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle on the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Berbay Circle.